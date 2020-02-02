Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.50

Evgen Pharma PLC (LON:EVG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.63 ($0.06), with a volume of 1149740 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.15 ($0.07).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Evgen Pharma in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01.

Evgen Pharma (LON:EVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported GBX (1.43) (($0.02)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Evgen Pharma Company Profile (LON:EVG)

Evgen Pharma plc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. Its core technology is Sulforadex, which include synthetic and stabilized analogues of the naturally occurring compound sulforaphane. The company's lead product is SFX-01, a synthetic version of sulforaphane stabilised that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and subarachnoid haemorrhage, as well as in preclinical stage for multiple sclerosis and clinical stage to treat prostate cancer.

