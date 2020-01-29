Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $5.75 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Evofem Biosciences Inc. develops and anticipates commercializing products which support and promote women as the primary healthcare consumer. The company is identifying and developing new and novel products which specifically address unmet needs in the areas of sexual and reproductive health, the prevention of acquisition of sexually transmitted infections and products which address or promote general health and wellbeing. Evofem Biosciences Inc., formerly known as Neothetics Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO CA. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EVFM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.19.

Shares of EVFM opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $239.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.58. Evofem Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,552,302.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,709.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,678 shares of company stock worth $386,410. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVFM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

