Evoke Pharma’s (EVOK) Hold Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EVOK. ValuEngine upgraded Evoke Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evoke Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ EVOK opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.85. Evoke Pharma has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.26.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evoke Pharma will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evoke Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:EVOK) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Evoke Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It is developing Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray, which is completed Phase III clinical trials for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women.

