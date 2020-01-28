Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Evolent Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Evolent Health from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.49.

Shares of EVH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.48. 418,377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00. Evolent Health has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The stock has a market cap of $888.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 15.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $220.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Evolent Health news, President Seth Blackley bought 14,749 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.68 per share, with a total value of $98,523.32. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 20.6% in the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 10.1% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 7.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 112.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

