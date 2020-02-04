Evolution Petroleum (EPM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Evolution Petroleum (NASDAQ:EPM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect Evolution Petroleum to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evolution Petroleum (NASDAQ:EPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million.

EPM stock opened at $5.22 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.99 and a 1-year high of $8.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, and development of properties for the production of crude oil and natural gas, onshore in the United States. The company's principal assets include interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project and the natural gas liquids recovery plant in the Delhi field Louisiana.

