Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 target price on the energy company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.65% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Natural Gas Systems, Inc. is a development stage company formed to acquire and develop oil and gas fields and apply both conventional and specialized technology to accelerate production and develop incremental reserves, particularly in low permeability reservoirs amenable to lateral drilling technology. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

EPM opened at $5.15 on Tuesday. Evolution Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.99 and a 12 month high of $8.11.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 million.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,512,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,111,000 after purchasing an additional 203,444 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,541,259 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 351,921 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 842,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 98,713 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 768,607 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares during the period.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

