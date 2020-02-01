EVRAZ (LON:EVR) PT Raised to GBX 405

EVRAZ (LON:EVR) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 405 ($5.33) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Shares of EVR stock traded down GBX 15.80 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 352.60 ($4.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,518,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 393.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 452.37. EVRAZ has a 12-month low of GBX 339.19 ($4.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 710.20 ($9.34). The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion and a PE ratio of 3.21.

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. It operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. The company's products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

