EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives $121.00 Average PT from Brokerages

EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $903,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 178,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $6,136,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $11,578,000. Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 302,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 104,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 979,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,395,228. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.30 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.63. EXACT Sciences has a 12 month low of $75.35 and a 12 month high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

