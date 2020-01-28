Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Exagen Inc. (NYSE:XGN) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $26.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Exagen an industry rank of 107 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have issued reports on XGN. William Blair began coverage on Exagen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Exagen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Exagen in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the third quarter valued at $1,355,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exagen by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 216,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after buying an additional 66,825 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the third quarter valued at $967,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the third quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the third quarter valued at $310,000.

Exagen stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.95. 27,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,778. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.05. Exagen has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $29.86.

Exagen (NYSE:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($11.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.22) by ($7.07). The business had revenue of $10.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 million.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc operates as a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops and markets products for the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients affected by autoimmune rheumatic diseases (ARDs). Its lead product includes Avise SLE+CT, a proprietary diagnostic test that provides an enhanced solution for patients with a range of ARDs, such as systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), rheumatoid arthritis (RA), Sjögren's syndrome, and scleroderma, as well as other disorders, including fibromyalgia.

