Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) – Analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Excellon Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the year.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.85 million during the quarter.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$0.80 target price on shares of Excellon Resources in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of TSE:EXN opened at C$0.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.99. Excellon Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.68 and a 12-month high of C$1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.28 million and a P/E ratio of -6.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company explores for silver-lead and silver-zinc concentrates. Its principal properties include the Platosa property covering a total area of approximately 20,947 hectares located in northeastern Durango State, Mexico; and the Miguel Auza property covering an area of 14,000 hectares situated in the northern Fresnillo silver trend in Zacatecas, Mexico.

