Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$48.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its target price upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. AltaCorp Capital lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Exchange Income from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$48.19.

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$42.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$28.74 and a 12-month high of C$46.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.74.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$355.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$338.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exchange Income will post 3.3599997 EPS for the current year.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

