EXCO Resources (OTCMKTS:XCOOQ) versus Extraction Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:XOG) Financial Contrast

EXCO Resources (OTCMKTS:XCOOQ) and Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares EXCO Resources and Extraction Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EXCO Resources N/A N/A N/A Extraction Oil & Gas 10.06% -5.61% -2.41%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EXCO Resources and Extraction Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EXCO Resources $394.03 million 0.01 -$182.70 million N/A N/A Extraction Oil & Gas $1.06 billion 0.19 $114.57 million ($0.10) -14.90

Extraction Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than EXCO Resources.

Volatility & Risk

EXCO Resources has a beta of 4.85, meaning that its share price is 385% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extraction Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for EXCO Resources and Extraction Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EXCO Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Extraction Oil & Gas 4 5 3 0 1.92

Extraction Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $4.30, indicating a potential upside of 188.59%. Given Extraction Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Extraction Oil & Gas is more favorable than EXCO Resources.

Summary

Extraction Oil & Gas beats EXCO Resources on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

EXCO Resources Company Profile

EXCO Resources, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of onshore oil and natural gas properties with a focus on shale resource plays in the United States. The company holds interests in approximately 96,600 net acres located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales of East Texas and North Louisiana; approximately 48,500 net acres located in the Eagle Ford shale of South Texas; and approximately 234,800 net acres of prospective area located in the Marcellus shale, as well as approximately 69,000 net acres of prospective area located in the Utica shale of the Appalachia region. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 660.6 billion cubic feet equivalent of oil and natural gas. The company was founded in 1955 and is based in Dallas, Texas. On January 15, 2018, EXCO Resources, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas. As of December 31, 2018, it had approximately 179,300 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 138,100 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 347.9MMBoe; and had 1,538 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.