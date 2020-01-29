Exelon (NYSE:EXC) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy giant’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EXC. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.08.

EXC opened at $47.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day moving average of $46.16. The company has a market cap of $46.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon has a 12 month low of $43.42 and a 12 month high of $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXC. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Exelon by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 318,826 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $15,402,000 after purchasing an additional 49,231 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 606,500 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,104,000 after purchasing an additional 316,672 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Exelon by 19,818.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 537,793 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $25,981,000 after purchasing an additional 535,093 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings

