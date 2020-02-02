ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of EXLS stock traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.11. 176,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,424. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.39. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $55.34 and a fifty-two week high of $74.86.

In related news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $41,187.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $187,209.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,853.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,316. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,293,000 after acquiring an additional 41,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 457,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,634,000 after acquiring an additional 53,288 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of ExlService by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 259,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,035,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ExlService in the 2nd quarter worth $16,913,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

