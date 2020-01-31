Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives $139.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nineteen have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $138.10.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXPE. TheStreet cut Expedia Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer cut Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $260,468.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,791.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel H. Altman acquired 20,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

EXPE traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.10. 2,083,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,637. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.91. Expedia Group has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The company has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

