Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,080,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the December 31st total of 8,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 8.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Samuel H. Altman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.83 per share, with a total value of $1,976,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern acquired 23,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,907 shares in the company, valued at $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 45,463 shares of company stock worth $4,739,508. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 113.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 75.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 415 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson cut Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (down from $156.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $164.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $142.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.43.

EXPE traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $109.55. 1,239,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,334. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. Expedia Group has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

