Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Gap Down to $109.55

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $112.53, but opened at $109.55. Expedia Group shares last traded at $109.10, with a volume of 2,083,352 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.23 and its 200-day moving average is $121.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The online travel company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.56 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total transaction of $260,468.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $792,791.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter M. Kern bought 23,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.80 per share, with a total value of $2,510,016.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 90,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,890,681.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 2,126.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,102,864 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $148,236,000 after buying an additional 1,053,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,846,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $785,847,000 after buying an additional 828,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,093,995,000 after buying an additional 407,604 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 519.3% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 383,990 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $41,525,000 after buying an additional 321,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,916,597 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $257,632,000 after buying an additional 277,645 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

