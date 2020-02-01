EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPGY shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

EXPGY opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. EXPERIAN PLC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.88.

About EXPERIAN PLC/ADR

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

