Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Receives $75.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.25.

EXPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $448,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,114,358.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,800 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.56, for a total transaction of $110,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,599 shares in the company, valued at $467,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,419 shares of company stock valued at $5,283,993 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent in the second quarter worth $240,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 787.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 3.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 372,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,831,000 after purchasing an additional 14,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 7.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXPO stock traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $74.05. 880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,692. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.26 and a beta of 0.40. Exponent has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $73.76.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

