Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $279.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) will report sales of $279.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $261.00 million and the highest is $298.50 million. Exterran reported sales of $332.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Exterran had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $302.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.00 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE EXTN opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average is $9.93. Exterran has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $196.95 million, a P/E ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXTN. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Exterran by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 16,330 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Exterran by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Exterran during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Exterran by 386.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 251,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 200,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Exterran by 11.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 349,932 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 37,040 shares in the last quarter. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

See Also: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com