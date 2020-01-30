Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exterran Corporation is involved in compression, production and processing products and services of the oil and natural gas industry. The company’s product lines include natural gas compression, process & treating and production equipment and water treatment solutions. Exterran Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of NYSE:EXTN opened at $5.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. Exterran has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $192.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.06.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.06). Exterran had a negative return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $302.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Exterran will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the second quarter worth $10,851,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Exterran by 386.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 251,855 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 200,107 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Exterran by 1,437.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,765 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 132,542 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exterran by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,109,282 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $72,654,000 after acquiring an additional 120,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Exterran by 407.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 108,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 87,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com