Extreme Networks (EXTR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) will be issuing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Extreme Networks has set its Q2 guidance at $0.12-0.16 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $255.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.26 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Shares of EXTR stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $925.13 million, a PE ratio of -16.91 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $8.59.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.88.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

