Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.90. 3,328,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,233. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $5.37 and a 12 month high of $8.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $742.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.67.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,720,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 233.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,794,000 after purchasing an additional 498,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,403,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,129,000 after purchasing an additional 301,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?