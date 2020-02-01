Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Extreme Networks, Inc. is a leading provider of a next generation of switching solutions that meet the increasing needs of enterprise local area networks internet service providers and content providers. The key advantages of its Layer 3 switching solutions are increased performance, the ability to easily grow in size as customer needs change, flexible allocation of network resources, ease of use and lower cost of ownership. These advantages are obtained through the use of custom semiconductors, known as ASICs, in its products and through hardware and software designs. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXTR. BidaskClub raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $742.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.67. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $5.37 and a 52-week high of $8.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.18 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 8.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,720,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 233.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,847,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,623,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,794,000 after purchasing an additional 498,962 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,403,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,129,000 after purchasing an additional 301,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

