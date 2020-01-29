Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $255-$265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $275.27 million.Extreme Networks also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.11-0.15 EPS.

NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.35. 4,791,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,132. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and a 200 day moving average of $7.21. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $934.85 million, a P/E ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $255.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Extreme Networks from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Extreme Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.88.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

