Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.87

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%.

Exxon Mobil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 37 years. Exxon Mobil has a payout ratio of 100.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $3.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.9%.

Shares of XOM opened at $64.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $273.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.99 and a 200-day moving average of $70.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $64.70 and a 52 week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

