Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Given Neutral Rating at Goldman Sachs Group

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a $72.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.04.

XOM stock opened at $62.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $61.86 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The stock has a market cap of $262.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Also, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Morse Asset Management Inc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 25,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 179,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,560,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

