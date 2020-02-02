Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Cowen in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.04.

NYSE:XOM opened at $62.12 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $61.86 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 54.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

