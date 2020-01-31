Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $64.56

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $64.56 and last traded at $64.66, with a volume of 3033569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.65.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day moving average is $70.01. The company has a market capitalization of $273.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.86 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,693,000. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

