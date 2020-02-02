Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $69.00. The stock had previously closed at $66.38, but opened at $64.79. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock. Exxon Mobil shares last traded at $62.12, with a volume of 34,272,054 shares trading hands.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.04.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,038 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,173,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,198,334,000 after acquiring an additional 269,526 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 22.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,458,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $738,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902,091 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,678,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $542,182,000 after acquiring an additional 93,918 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,600,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $466,067,000 after acquiring an additional 969,474 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $262.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.74 and its 200 day moving average is $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile (NYSE:XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

