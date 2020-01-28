Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Given “Buy” Rating at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) in a research note released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EYEN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eyenovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eyenovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eyenovia currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Shares of Eyenovia stock opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.47. Eyenovia has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.56.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.85 per share, with a total value of $71,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,226,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,344,621.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 29,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.70 per share, with a total value of $80,851.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,226,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,010,694.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eyenovia stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 139,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,697 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Eyenovia worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

