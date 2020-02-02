EZCORP (EZPW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 3rd. Analysts expect EZCORP to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. EZCORP had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $214.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect EZCORP to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $6.22 on Friday. EZCORP has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $345.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87.

Several research analysts have commented on EZPW shares. BidaskClub raised EZCORP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded EZCORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley dropped their target price on EZCORP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

