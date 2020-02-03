F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) will report $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for F.N.B.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. F.N.B. reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that F.N.B. will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover F.N.B..

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

FNB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1,132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,080,619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,989,000 after buying an additional 1,911,862 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,617,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in F.N.B. by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,679,000 after acquiring an additional 529,470 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in F.N.B. by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,395,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,040,000 after acquiring an additional 438,070 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,845,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after purchasing an additional 354,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F.N.B. stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.83. 629,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,854,895. F.N.B. has a one year low of $10.23 and a one year high of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.89.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

