F5 Networks’ (FFIV) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) in a research note released on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

FFIV has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America cut F5 Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BidaskClub cut F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on F5 Networks from $192.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.56.

Shares of FFIV stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.52. 442,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500,351. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $121.36 and a twelve month high of $173.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.81.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $858,782.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,773.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,101 shares of company stock worth $2,923,960 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $432,802,000 after buying an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 10.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 508,794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $71,445,000 after buying an additional 47,483 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 46.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after buying an additional 97,816 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 824.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after buying an additional 236,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 34.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after buying an additional 60,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?