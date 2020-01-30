F5 Networks’ (FFIV) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Bank of America in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $136.00 target price on the network technology company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $140.00. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FFIV. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on F5 Networks from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

FFIV opened at $125.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $121.36 and a 12-month high of $173.44.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $33,880.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,444.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total value of $34,257.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,773.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,101 shares of company stock worth $2,923,960. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $432,802,000 after buying an additional 53,857 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 10.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 508,794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $71,445,000 after buying an additional 47,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 46.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after buying an additional 97,816 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 824.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after buying an additional 236,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 34.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after buying an additional 60,588 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

