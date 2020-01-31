F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of F5 Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst A. Kurtz now forecasts that the network technology company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. KeyCorp also issued estimates for F5 Networks’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 28.40%. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

F5 Networks stock opened at $125.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.63. F5 Networks has a 1 year low of $121.36 and a 1 year high of $173.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.51.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 9,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $1,386,284.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,569,918.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $235,321.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,818.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,191 shares of company stock worth $2,065,178. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?