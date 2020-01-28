F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.14-2.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $580-590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $571.19 million.F5 Networks also updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.14-2.17 EPS.

F5 Networks stock opened at $126.85 on Tuesday. F5 Networks has a 1-year low of $121.36 and a 1-year high of $173.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.89.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FFIV shares. Bank of America lowered shares of F5 Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $192.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of F5 Networks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.53.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $858,782.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $34,257.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,075,773.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,960 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

