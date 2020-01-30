F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Lowered to at MKM Partners

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its target price lowered by MKM Partners to in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the network technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $117.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.56.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $125.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.73. F5 Networks has a twelve month low of $121.36 and a twelve month high of $173.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that F5 Networks will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.03, for a total transaction of $34,257.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,075,773.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $235,321.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,818.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,101 shares of company stock worth $2,923,960. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 824.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,285 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,251,000 after acquiring an additional 236,587 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in F5 Networks by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 136,332 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $19,144,000 after acquiring an additional 108,492 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in F5 Networks by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 307,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,137,000 after acquiring an additional 97,816 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in F5 Networks by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,626 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after acquiring an additional 67,881 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in F5 Networks by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 235,927 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after acquiring an additional 60,588 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

