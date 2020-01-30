F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Price Down 5% After Analyst Downgrade

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)’s share price fell 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b- rating to a c+ rating. The stock traded as low as $124.53 and last traded at $126.00, 2,594,677 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 242% from the average session volume of 759,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.70.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FFIV. Cowen cut their price target on F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub cut F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.56.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 9,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $1,386,284.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,569,918.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $235,321.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,818.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,101 shares of company stock worth $2,923,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the third quarter worth $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the fourth quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of F5 Networks by 22.6% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.46 and a 200 day moving average of $138.73.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $569.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.71 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

