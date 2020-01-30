F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by William Blair in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on FFIV. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $185.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $125.66 on Tuesday. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $121.36 and a 12 month high of $173.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.73.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. F5 Networks had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total transaction of $858,782.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $235,321.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,818.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,923,960. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

