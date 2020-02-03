Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.92-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $410-418 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $414.21 million.

FN stock traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.04. The company had a trading volume of 336,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,402. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.33.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 9,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $599,571.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,600.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 28,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $1,851,564.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,979,490.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,047 shares of company stock worth $5,789,164. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

