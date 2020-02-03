Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.92-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $410-418 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $414.21 million.Fabrinet also updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.92-0.95 EPS.

Shares of Fabrinet stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.71. 404,054 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,402. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.08. Fabrinet has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.30 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

FN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Fabrinet from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fabrinet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.33.

In related news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 6,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total transaction of $395,242.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total value of $347,829.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,047 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,164. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

