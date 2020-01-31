Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Short Interest Down 10.4% in January

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,820,000 shares, a decrease of 10.4% from the December 31st total of 29,930,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of FB stock traded down $13.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $209.53. 48,709,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,716,569. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.43. Facebook has a 52-week low of $145.70 and a 52-week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.21.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 125,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.55, for a total transaction of $24,184,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 532,858 shares of company stock worth $102,992,479. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

