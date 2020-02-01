Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FB. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $244.01.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $7.62 on Thursday, hitting $201.91. The stock had a trading volume of 31,330,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.43 and its 200 day moving average is $195.42. The company has a market cap of $575.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook has a 52 week low of $145.70 and a 52 week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Facebook will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,258 shares of company stock valued at $78,808,199 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in Facebook by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 44,608 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,156,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Facebook by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 136,178 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,950,000 after buying an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its position in Facebook by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,765 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 70,022 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,372,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Facebook by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Roth IRA