Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Given a $250.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $242.19.

Facebook stock traded up $5.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,541,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,330,204. The company has a market capitalization of $621.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a 12-month low of $143.43 and a 12-month high of $222.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Facebook will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 538,160 shares of company stock valued at $104,029,771 in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. State Street Corp boosted its position in Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,639,053,000 after buying an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,591,000 after buying an additional 218,150 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Facebook by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,685,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,166,891,000 after buying an additional 466,805 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Facebook by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $809,716,000 after buying an additional 164,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Facebook by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,334,153 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $771,826,000 after buying an additional 76,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

