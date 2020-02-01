Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $270.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $230.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 33.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.01.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $7.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $201.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,118,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $584.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a 12 month low of $145.70 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.43.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total transaction of $51,316.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares in the company, valued at $514,346.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199 over the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 99.9% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 5.2% during the third quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Facebook by 37.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund