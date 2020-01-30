Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $223.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.39. Facebook has a 12 month low of $145.70 and a 12 month high of $224.20.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FB. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $242.41.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,100 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.99, for a total value of $22,555,919.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 532,598 shares of company stock valued at $102,936,282 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

