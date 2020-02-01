Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $265.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.25% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Facebook’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.59 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.58 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.79 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $9.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.11 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Aegis raised their price objective on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Pivotal Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

Facebook stock opened at $201.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $575.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook has a 52 week low of $145.70 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 26.15%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Facebook will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.14, for a total value of $56,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,689.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is a resistance level?