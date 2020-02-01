Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Raised to $285.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective upped by Susquehanna Bancshares from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the social networking company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $274.00 to $272.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $244.01.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $7.62 on Thursday, reaching $201.91. 31,330,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.42. Facebook has a 12 month low of $145.70 and a 12 month high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $575.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total transaction of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Facebook by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after purchasing an additional 627,442 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Facebook by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,004,233,000 after purchasing an additional 142,716 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Facebook by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,482,591,000 after purchasing an additional 218,150 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Facebook by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,685,217 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,166,891,000 after purchasing an additional 466,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Facebook by 3.7% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,546,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $809,716,000 after purchasing an additional 164,000 shares during the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

