Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $263.00 at Rosenblatt Securities

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $244.00 to $263.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FB. Evercore ISI reissued a positive rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $244.01.

FB stock traded down $7.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $201.91. 31,330,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,397,070. Facebook has a 1 year low of $145.70 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $211.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.42. The stock has a market cap of $575.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,258 shares of company stock worth $78,808,199 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

